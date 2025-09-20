I have received very important returns about the game and i am making this patch to help fix issues some of you encountered.
- Fixed a variety of Bug : (softlocking when dying in a specific spot, audio bug on the angel's spawn, a couple of lighting problems...)
- Set the plane to follow the velocity of the player making movement more fluid.
- Changed some level design and npc placement.
More updates to come soon.
If you want to tell me about a bug or your experience with the game you can email me at :
evanmegel.games@gmail.com
Aphasie Update V1.1
