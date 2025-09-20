- Islynor no longer becomes unavailable for marriage if her personal quest has already been completed before completing Llemyon's second personal quest
- Fixed some wording when planning the sovereign's wedding
Fix version 1.2.0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, everyone! This is another quick update addressing the following things:
