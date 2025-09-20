 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20058495 Edited 20 September 2025 – 09:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, everyone! This is another quick update addressing the following things:

  • Islynor no longer becomes unavailable for marriage if her personal quest has already been completed before completing Llemyon's second personal quest
  • Fixed some wording when planning the sovereign's wedding

