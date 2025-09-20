Dear Players,

To provide you with a better gaming experience, we will perform a game update on September 20 (in 15 minutes). The specific content is as follows:

New Content

New: Sniper Rifle - Poying-xp1 (with special effects)

New: Rifle - LegandCore-Power-L50 (Golden Flash) (with special effects)

New: Rifle - M60 (Fire Suppression) (with special effects)

New: Pet - Cartoon Puppy

Adjustments

Adjustment: Mission Attack Bonus Rate for LegandCore-Power-L50 (Stellar Orbit Pulse): 150 ↔ 280

Adjustment: Equipment Value of Defender Armor Parts: Purple Quality ↔ Golden Quality

Adjustment: Mission Attack Bonus Rate for Defender Armor Set Parts: 150 ↔ 280

Adjustment: Mission Attack Bonus Rate for Back-to-School Sprint Set Parts (Red): 150 ↔ 280

Adjustment: Mission Attack Bonus Rate for Back-to-School Sprint Set Parts (Blue): 150 ↔ 280

Adjustment: Mission Attack Bonus Rate for Back-to-School Sprint Set Parts (Pink): 150 ↔ 280

Adjustment: Weapon Shop - HK23E Attack: 70 ↔ 72

Adjustment: Rifle - a.HK23e (Star Wars Frontline) Attack: 71 ↔ 73

Adjustment: Pistol - a.P08 Luger Attack: 85 ↔ 83

Adjustment: Pistol - a.P08 Luger Fire Rate: 65 ↔ 62

Adjustment: Shotgun - a.Benelli M4 Attack: 96 ↔ 98

Adjustment: Shotgun - SG200 Baby Fish Attack: 88 ↔ 96

Adjustment: Custom Pet: PvP attributes aligned with existing pets; +10 to all attributes in cooperative mode

Adjustment: Infected Zombie Set Attributes: Experience Value ↔ Movement Speed

Bug Fixes

Fixed: Abnormal door opening/closing on the battle map - Maginot Line M-mini

Fixed: Abnormal damage for HK23E in Weapon Shop

Fixed: Abnormal damage for HK23E rifle in Mall

Fixed: Abnormal damage for Rifle - a.HK23e (Star Wars Frontline)

Fixed: Abnormal damage for Shotgun - SG200 Baby Fish

Fixed: Abnormal level issue for Pet - Labubu

Fixed: Display issue for Fashion - 2013 Christmas Fashion

Mall Box Update

Box 1 New Addition: Sniper Rifle - Poying-xp1 (with special effects)

Box 2 New Addition: Rifle - LegandCore-Power-L50 (Golden Flash) (with special effects)

Cumulative Recharge Event

Event Duration: September 20 to September 30

Event Details:

Players who accumulate a recharge amount of 800 Gold Coins from September 20 to September 30 will receive the Pet - Cartoon Puppy as a gift.

Players who accumulate a recharge amount of 1500 Gold Coins from September 20 to September 30 will receive the Rifle - M60 (Fire Suppression) as a gift.

We will do our utmost to maintain a fair competitive environment. Regarding issues with weapon parameter anomalies, we will gradually fix any weapons or equipment with inconsistent attributes remaining from previous versions if found later. Thank you for your support and understanding. Wish you a pleasant gaming experience!