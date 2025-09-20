What's New in 0.11.0

New Features & Quality of Life Improvements

Achievement System Expansion - We've tripled our achievement count from 9 to over 30! Every solving technique family now has its own achievements, from beginner-friendly Naked Singles all the way up to mind-bending advanced patterns like ALS Chains and Sue De Coq. Whether you're earning "Captain Obvious" for your first Naked Single or becoming a "Shadow Master" after finding 10 Sue De Coqs, there's always another badge to chase!



Massive Puzzle Library Expansion - Added 2000 brand new puzzles to our collection! More variety, more challenges, and more fun await you



Profile Rename - Finally! You can now rename your profiles



Better Analyze Experience - We've rewritten technique explanations to be clearer and more helpful when you're studying puzzles



Skill System Enhancement - Increased starting magic points and reduced magic costs for many skills, allowing you to use helpful techniques more frequently during gameplay



Bug Squashing

Fixed the XYZ-Wing skill not detecting hints properly during gameplay



Fixed an issue where you couldn't start a new game from certain puzzle details in match history



Fixed brush tools displaying technical names instead of proper localized text in Paint screen (no more seeing "BgColor" when it should say "Background Color")



Fixed XY-Wing visualization showing up as a chain instead of the proper wing pattern in Analyze screen



Fixed Sue De Coq technique not displaying purple candidates in Analyze screen



Fixed wrong dialog title text when creating elements without groups in the drawing interface



Achievement Spotlight

"Sherlock Holmes" - Found 10 Hidden Sets without hints. Elementary, my dear Watson!



"Master Angler" - Found 10 advanced patterns without hints. You've got quite the tackle box!



"Flower Power" - Found an ALS Blossom without hints. Peace, love, and logic!



"Ninja Warrior" - Found a Sue De Coq without hints. Effective!



Looking Ahead

Hey Sudoku solvers! We're back with version 0.11.0 - a quality-of-life focused update that's all about polish and player experience as we gear up for our big 1.0 launch!This might not be as feature-packed as our huge 0.10.0 release, but we've packed in some solid improvements and one massive addition that completionists are going to absolutely love!We're in the home stretch for our 1.0 release! Our focus is now on squashing the last few bugs, and putting every game feature through rigorous testing. The big 1.0 launch is closer than ever!Thanks for sticking with us on this journey. Keep those pencils sharp and those logic skills sharper - we'll see you in the next update!