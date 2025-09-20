Thank you all for downloading and playing so far! Even though the game has been played a lot some changes made before launch introduced bugs. Thank you to: NoiFalin for finding these. I'm going to do a round of testing tomorrow and see if there's anymore lurking! ːsteammockingː



Update includes fixes for:

Vicki Owner Chapter 1 - Phone call with parents.

Common Route Chapter 3 - Giving Kent Vicki's key.