20 September 2025 Build 20058387 Edited 20 September 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you all for downloading and playing so far! Even though the game has been played a lot some changes made before launch introduced bugs. Thank you to: NoiFalin for finding these. I'm going to do a round of testing tomorrow and see if there's anymore lurking! ːsteammockingː

Update includes fixes for:
Vicki Owner Chapter 1 - Phone call with parents.
Common Route Chapter 3 - Giving Kent Vicki's key.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3940882
macOS Depot 3940884
