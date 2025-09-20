 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20058342 Edited 20 September 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hub/New Day buttons:


This patch aims to fix a strange situation in which the Hub/New Day buttons didn't work properly, only while using controller. We weren't able to reproduce this bug, so we changed the implementation of the buttons to use hotkeys, which simplifies the logic behind what each button does and how they interact with each other.

We've removed the toggle state between those two buttons and assign them to specific controller buttons, since this was also requested by a number of players.

Xbox Y/PS Triangle: Hub
Xbox X/PS Square: New Day (to maintain the same button used in the Hub to start a new day)

Please let us know if after this update the situation still occurs.

Aim attacks using mouse:


Some players expressed interest in having more control over how they aimed the attacks, so we implemented a setting that allows you to walk using WASD/Arrows while aiming with the mouse cursor. Let us know if you have any feedback regarding this new feature!

This option isn't compatible with the Move with Mouse option, so only one of them can be selected at the same time.

Full Patch Notes:

  • Replaces toggle state for Hub/New Day buttons with shortcuts for controller players to avoid the situation in which those buttons did the wrong thing.
  • Added the option to aim attacks using the mouse cursor for players who want more control
  • Added a small label in the Objectives tab telling players if they have redeemable skins, as some players didn't notice and finished the game without seeing them.
  • Added the Pinned Upgrade to the Daily Report so players have more information to decide whether they want to return to the Hub or do a New Day

Changed files in this update

Depot 3269181
Linux 64-bit Depot 3269182
