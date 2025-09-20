Hub/New Day buttons:

Aim attacks using mouse:

Replaces toggle state for Hub/New Day buttons with shortcuts for controller players to avoid the situation in which those buttons did the wrong thing.



Added the option to aim attacks using the mouse cursor for players who want more control



Added a small label in the Objectives tab telling players if they have redeemable skins, as some players didn't notice and finished the game without seeing them.



Added the Pinned Upgrade to the Daily Report so players have more information to decide whether they want to return to the Hub or do a New Day



This patch aims to fix a strange situation in which the Hub/New Day buttons didn't work properly, only while using controller. We weren't able to reproduce this bug, so we changed the implementation of the buttons to use hotkeys, which simplifies the logic behind what each button does and how they interact with each other.We've removed the toggle state between those two buttons and assign them to specific controller buttons, since this was also requested by a number of players.(to maintain the same button used in the Hub to start a new day)Please let us know if after this update the situation still occurs.Some players expressed interest in having more control over how they aimed the attacks, so we implemented a setting that allows you to walk using WASD/Arrows while aiming with the mouse cursor. Let us know if you have any feedback regarding this new feature!This option isn't compatible with the Move with Mouse option, so only one of them can be selected at the same time.