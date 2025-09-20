 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20058306 Edited 20 September 2025 – 09:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Collection: Fixed Chinese texts showing question marks alongside item names

  • Localization: Fixed Chinese and Korean texts when changing dynamic values

  • Auto Aim: Fixed filtering in all mechanics using auto aim (chicks, iron golem, skills, etc.)

  • Chicks: Robot chick name not set correctly

  • Chicks: Grown wizard chick not set correctly

  • Chicks: Fixed chick descriptions

  • Legendary Firework Wand: Adjusted unlock difficulty

  • Legendary Slap Wand: Fixed animation

  • Achievements: Fixed achievement unlock difficulty

  • Unlock Notification: Fixed visual bug in unlock notification

  • Earth Element: Fixed splitting projectiles

  • Stone Wall Ability: Fixed stone spikes trapping bosses and semi-bosses

  • Skill Selection: Fixed bug when rerolling and selecting a skill

  • Accessory Selection: Fixed bug when rerolling and selecting an accessory

  • HUB: Infinite mode event arena appearing in the hub after leaving a run

  • Security Enemies: Fixed abrupt disappearance

  • Skull Enemy: Added new health bar

  • Skull Enemy: Fixed being pushed by walls

  • Corrupted Enemies: Fixed not receiving movement debuff

  • Map 6 Semi-Boss: Fixed visual issues with Atlas

  • Map 7 Boss: Egyptian God boss dealing damage on contact

  • Map 8 Boss: Fixed sudden ending of boss fight

  • Map 8 Boss: Fixed incorrect camera position after pausing and resuming during the battle

  • Map 8 Boss: Fixed purgatory boss collision

  • Map 8 Boss: Fixed enemies spawning during purgatory boss fight

  • Map 9 Boss: Fixed enemy spawn during boss phase

  • Map 10 Enemies: Fixed sky enemies standing still

  • Map 10 Enemies: Fixed XP drop delay

  • Map 10 Boss: Fixed phase 2 projectiles becoming indestructible

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

Changed files in this update

