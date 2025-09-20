Collection: Fixed Chinese texts showing question marks alongside item names

Localization: Fixed Chinese and Korean texts when changing dynamic values

Auto Aim: Fixed filtering in all mechanics using auto aim (chicks, iron golem, skills, etc.)

Chicks: Robot chick name not set correctly

Chicks: Grown wizard chick not set correctly

Chicks: Fixed chick descriptions

Legendary Firework Wand: Adjusted unlock difficulty

Legendary Slap Wand: Fixed animation

Achievements: Fixed achievement unlock difficulty

Unlock Notification: Fixed visual bug in unlock notification

Earth Element: Fixed splitting projectiles

Stone Wall Ability: Fixed stone spikes trapping bosses and semi-bosses

Skill Selection: Fixed bug when rerolling and selecting a skill

Accessory Selection: Fixed bug when rerolling and selecting an accessory

HUB: Infinite mode event arena appearing in the hub after leaving a run

Security Enemies: Fixed abrupt disappearance

Skull Enemy: Added new health bar

Skull Enemy: Fixed being pushed by walls

Corrupted Enemies: Fixed not receiving movement debuff

Map 6 Semi-Boss: Fixed visual issues with Atlas

Map 7 Boss: Egyptian God boss dealing damage on contact

Map 8 Boss: Fixed sudden ending of boss fight

Map 8 Boss: Fixed incorrect camera position after pausing and resuming during the battle

Map 8 Boss: Fixed purgatory boss collision

Map 8 Boss: Fixed enemies spawning during purgatory boss fight

Map 9 Boss: Fixed enemy spawn during boss phase

Map 10 Enemies: Fixed sky enemies standing still

Map 10 Enemies: Fixed XP drop delay

Map 10 Boss: Fixed phase 2 projectiles becoming indestructible

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!