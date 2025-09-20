Collection: Fixed Chinese texts showing question marks alongside item names
Localization: Fixed Chinese and Korean texts when changing dynamic values
Auto Aim: Fixed filtering in all mechanics using auto aim (chicks, iron golem, skills, etc.)
Chicks: Robot chick name not set correctly
Chicks: Grown wizard chick not set correctly
Chicks: Fixed chick descriptions
Legendary Firework Wand: Adjusted unlock difficulty
Legendary Slap Wand: Fixed animation
Achievements: Fixed achievement unlock difficulty
Unlock Notification: Fixed visual bug in unlock notification
Earth Element: Fixed splitting projectiles
Stone Wall Ability: Fixed stone spikes trapping bosses and semi-bosses
Skill Selection: Fixed bug when rerolling and selecting a skill
Accessory Selection: Fixed bug when rerolling and selecting an accessory
HUB: Infinite mode event arena appearing in the hub after leaving a run
Security Enemies: Fixed abrupt disappearance
Skull Enemy: Added new health bar
Skull Enemy: Fixed being pushed by walls
Corrupted Enemies: Fixed not receiving movement debuff
Map 6 Semi-Boss: Fixed visual issues with Atlas
Map 7 Boss: Egyptian God boss dealing damage on contact
Map 8 Boss: Fixed sudden ending of boss fight
Map 8 Boss: Fixed incorrect camera position after pausing and resuming during the battle
Map 8 Boss: Fixed purgatory boss collision
Map 8 Boss: Fixed enemies spawning during purgatory boss fight
Map 9 Boss: Fixed enemy spawn during boss phase
Map 10 Enemies: Fixed sky enemies standing still
Map 10 Enemies: Fixed XP drop delay
Map 10 Boss: Fixed phase 2 projectiles becoming indestructible
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update