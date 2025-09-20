1. Optimized FPS for smoother and more stable gameplay.

2. Added more realistic sound effects for better immersion.

3. Some sprites have been redrawn or replaced.

4. Increased bullet and projectile speed for faster combat.

5. Camera control completely changed — now scrolling is done by holding the middle mouse button.

6. Chemical cloud dissipates faster, improving visibility.

7. New unit added: PMC Mortar Operator — long-range support. Available after researching in the tech tree.

8. New mode: Survival — hold out as long as possible against waves of enemies.

9. Added destructible buildings and new decorative elements.

10. Added fuel barrels that explode when shot.

11. Added dunes and protrusions on the map that provide tactical advantages in battle.

12. Removed resources such as "wood" and "research points".

13. Tech tree now unlocks using in-game currency.

14. Added a market that automatically sells oil.

15. Tech tree structure has been redesigned for better usability.

16. Enemy AI improved:

- Engineers now build and reinforce the base,

- Defense is immediately strengthened when oil fields are captured.

17. Added random terrain generation for unique maps every game.

18. Metal cover objects (barrels, abandoned vehicles, etc.) can now be penetrated by bullets.

19. When building fortifications (HESCO and brick blocks), they automatically connect for stronger defense.

20. Unit selection UI now shows class icons to simplify choosing the right squads.