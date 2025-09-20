Update 1.0.7.01 includes:

- The effects of doctrine transitions are now different and have a parabolic shape. Initially, they will be weak and will gradually increase towards the middle of the term, and then begin to fall again to zero.

- Doctrine changes triggered by events that have a transitional type will now use a long transition instead of a quick one.

We always listen to you. In return, we ask you to recommend our games to your friends.

Thank you for being with us!