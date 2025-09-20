 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20058253 Edited 20 September 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.7.01 includes:

- The effects of doctrine transitions are now different and have a parabolic shape. Initially, they will be weak and will gradually increase towards the middle of the term, and then begin to fall again to zero.

- Doctrine changes triggered by events that have a transitional type will now use a long transition instead of a quick one.

We always listen to you. In return, we ask you to recommend our games to your friends.

Thank you for being with us!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1922741
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1922742
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1922743
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1922744
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link