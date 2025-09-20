Chagned : The size of each click point has been slightly increased.
Changed : The number of clicks required until the witch covers her body part with her hand has increased by about 30%.
Changed : Gift boxes now have a 50% chance to grant effects that are not yet active.
We expect this change to make stacking the gift box's amplification effect much easier, significantly aiding growth speed.
Fixed : Fixed an error with the volume control slider.
Patch Notes - Version 1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
