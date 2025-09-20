 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20058142 Edited 20 September 2025 – 08:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Chagned : The size of each click point has been slightly increased.

  • Changed : The number of clicks required until the witch covers her body part with her hand has increased by about 30%.

  • Changed : Gift boxes now have a 50% chance to grant effects that are not yet active.

    We expect this change to make stacking the gift box's amplification effect much easier, significantly aiding growth speed.

  • Fixed : Fixed an error with the volume control slider.

