 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20058121 Edited 20 September 2025 – 08:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fix - Sometimes collectors would get distracted while trying to return coal to the stockpile when you blew the collector whistle. Those collectors have been dealt with.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3361511
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3361512
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link