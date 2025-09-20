 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20058115 Edited 20 September 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
For complicated reasons the build number went backwards - I need to fix that.

Otherwise, a bunch of fixes for you to enjoy this weekend:

Bug fixes:

  • In the first part of the tutorial, the draggable dialogue box could interfere with the marks on the image. The dialogue box is now docked to the side in this part to prevent this.
  • The “Analyse” button is no longer partly blocked.
  • Can no longer break the first tutorial by changing the word “destroyed” after it is set.
  • Player can no longer break the third tutorial by changing the map year.
  • Yoshida no longer starts at Level 3 Social Link.
  • Removed redundant question from Imperial Theatre.


Features:

  • Player stamina resets at start of new week.


Other:

  • Tracking the player progress has been changed slightly, which should reduce issues in the future. You should be able to continue from your previous save, but if you have any issues, try deleting your Player Save from the Options menu. Apologies if this causes any loss of progress.

