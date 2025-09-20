Greetings, Gatekeepers!

Today we bring you version 1.0.0.10, featuring many bug fixes and several useful QoL improvements.

Fixes:

Bastion did not receive a damage bonus against stunned enemies.

Omni stones spent on excluding artifacts in the Emporium were returned after re-entering the game.

The player’s HP bar did not update immediately after moving to a new location and could appear incomplete upon spawning.

The triad description in the Emporium could get stuck on the edge of the screen even after closing the Emporium.

In the Emporium, descriptions of triads that were not yet fully unlocked were still visible.

Karma did not reflect damage against all enemies (the same applied to Triad of Reflection).

Incorrect price for Purifier Core.

(Needs confirmation) Arcanum's Bounty worked only once in the arena.

Impossible to select an additional item granted by Manifold Key when using a gamepad.

Tech Hunter’s grenade could remain in his hand.

Invisible enemies were visible on the minimap.

+ Many additional bug fixes that did not significantly affect gameplay.

Changes:

More noticeable VFX when Fractal triggers.

Added an effect on Omni statues if you have enough omni stones to purchase a skin.

Improved readability of achievement descriptions in the lobby.

Added the ability to adjust Scene Brightness in the Video settings.

The task panel now shows the charge percentage of each active Totem.

If a player was disconnected while their character was dead, their grave no longer disappears. After reconnecting, the player can still be revived.

Time slow has been removed. Now in solo, during choices in obelisks/forge/triads/evolution, time either fully stops or continues as usual (depending on settings) .

Aegis no longer adjusts its projectiles to enemy positions and now shoots strictly in the set direction.

Hybrid's Replicant

Passive skill reworked: upon first death, the Hybrid no longer halts. Health is restored instantly without stopping the character, accompanied by a clear visual effect.

Aurora - Runewood

The location has undergone major changes: its size has significantly increased, and many new passages have been added to previously solid walls.

If you’re running into bugs, here’s what will help us fix them as quickly as possible:

Record a video of the first time the bug occurs (ideally showing the reproduction steps). Upload the video anywhere convenient. Close the game. Navigate to: C:\\Users\\USERNAME\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Gravity Lagoon\\Gatekeeper Locate the Player.log file. Send all of this in a single message to support@gravitylagoon.com

We’ll review it and do our best to fix the issue.

You can also send everything to our Discord server.

See you in the Throne Room

- Gravity Lagoon

Socials

Join our Discord

Join our Subreddit

Follow on X