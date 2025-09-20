

Hello, Students! 🎓

We’re back with a fresh update for Campus Life, released today, September 19th, 2025, to make your university adventure even more stylish and social! Thanks to your feedback on Discord and beyond, we’ve fixed bugs and added new features to enhance your campus experience.

Here’s the full list of changes and additions:

Added new clothing with color variants

Added new hair colors

Fixed character names

Introduced new furniture and improved the furniture system (~200 new items and tweaks)

Fixed the hint system to ensure hints appear consistently

Fixed the virtual cursor in Settings, now always visible above options

Updated localization

Improved display of messages showing the next available date for friend activities

Corrected translation of the "Build Relationship" header in the friend interaction panel

Improved navmesh for better navigation

Added minimap points to guide players to their destinations

Added progress information for friend relationships in the activity summary panel

Adjusted friend activity availability to be more flexible and accessible

Changed the display of friend interactions to show all activities, even if requirements aren’t met

Fixed issues with friends disappearing during activities, conversations, or when in camera view

Updated friend activity availability rules: Activities are now available at least 5 days a week When an activity is available, its time window is at least 5 hours

Fixed tuition payment system

Fixed NPC body clipping through clothing

Fixed Ray’s voice to eliminate short, unintended sounds











We’re dedicated to making Campus Life the best university experience possible – and your feedback is very important to us. 💡

Join our Discord community to report bugs, share your ideas, and leave suggestions. Your feedback helps us improve the game and keep it moving in the right direction.

Thank you for playing Campus Life and supporting us in making the experience even better!

Cheers!

~ Frozen Way and Game Formatic Team