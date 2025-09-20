Hello, Students! 🎓
We’re back with a fresh update for Campus Life, released today, September 19th, 2025, to make your university adventure even more stylish and social! Thanks to your feedback on Discord and beyond, we’ve fixed bugs and added new features to enhance your campus experience.
Here’s the full list of changes and additions:
Added new clothing with color variants
Added new hair colors
Fixed character names
Introduced new furniture and improved the furniture system (~200 new items and tweaks)
Fixed the hint system to ensure hints appear consistently
Fixed the virtual cursor in Settings, now always visible above options
Updated localization
Improved display of messages showing the next available date for friend activities
Corrected translation of the "Build Relationship" header in the friend interaction panel
Improved navmesh for better navigation
Added minimap points to guide players to their destinations
Added progress information for friend relationships in the activity summary panel
Adjusted friend activity availability to be more flexible and accessible
Changed the display of friend interactions to show all activities, even if requirements aren’t met
Fixed issues with friends disappearing during activities, conversations, or when in camera view
Updated friend activity availability rules:
Activities are now available at least 5 days a week
When an activity is available, its time window is at least 5 hours
Fixed tuition payment system
Fixed NPC body clipping through clothing
Fixed Ray’s voice to eliminate short, unintended sounds
We’re dedicated to making Campus Life the best university experience possible – and your feedback is very important to us. 💡
Join our Discord community to report bugs, share your ideas, and leave suggestions. Your feedback helps us improve the game and keep it moving in the right direction.
Thank you for playing Campus Life and supporting us in making the experience even better!
Cheers,
Cheers!
~ Frozen Way and Game Formatic Team
