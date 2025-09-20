- Gameplay: Added five new cargo/maintenance airlines.
- UI: Added an option to increase the maximum text size. This should be useful for high resolution displays that have been showing the text with too small a size.
Update Nots for 20 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3197061
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3197062
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update