 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20057809 Edited 20 September 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay: Added five new cargo/maintenance airlines.
  • UI: Added an option to increase the maximum text size. This should be useful for high resolution displays that have been showing the text with too small a size.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3197061
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3197062
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link