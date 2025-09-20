Added:

1. Added Auto - Battle: Click the ""AUTO"" button in the upper right corner of the battle scene to activate it

Fixed:

1. Fixed the issue where the quantity text of item icons disappeared

2. Fixed the problem that in BOSS battles, the game jumps to the home page before the cut - scene demonstration ends

3. Fixed the issue that the ""New Journey"" button may not respond occasionally

4. Fixed the issue that when the points are just enough to reach the starting plot, the evil spirit may not move occasionally

Optimized:

1. The damage text changes according to the actual situation to avoid overflow and unreadable display

2. For the item - Book of Blessings, ""traps"" are also included