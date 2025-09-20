- Rework Agrestis/Punic Peasant models/textures
- Minor bug fix in procedural map generator
- Clicking the portrait of the currently selected unit/source moves the camera to the corresponding tile
- Increase scale of source models
- Add menu button sound effects
- Fix crash on cancelled game in menu stage
- Minor UI and thumbnail tweaks
- Fix bug where unit preview card erroneously showed traits of training unit rather than trained unit
- Fix order of starting locations on map Cannae
- Silhouettes are now correctly tracked for every player
- Rework fog of war (work in progress)
Changelog v0.5.9.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update