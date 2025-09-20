 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20057758 Edited 20 September 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Rework Agrestis/Punic Peasant models/textures
  • Minor bug fix in procedural map generator
  • Clicking the portrait of the currently selected unit/source moves the camera to the corresponding tile
  • Increase scale of source models
  • Add menu button sound effects
  • Fix crash on cancelled game in menu stage
  • Minor UI and thumbnail tweaks
  • Fix bug where unit preview card erroneously showed traits of training unit rather than trained unit
  • Fix order of starting locations on map Cannae
  • Silhouettes are now correctly tracked for every player
  • Rework fog of war (work in progress)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3737151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link