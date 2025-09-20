 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20057725
Changes and fixes

- Added Animation to NPCs
- Fixed Treepu'lin star display bug in restaurant
- Player now returns to last safe spot if stuck
- Added roll cooldown in player mode
- Fixed typo in Restaurant
- Improved Treepu'lin scoring
- Updated blacksmith dialogue
- Increased reputation requirements
- Added missing museum name text
- Removed hitbox from tutorial text background
- Fixed potion crafting requirements
- Fixed guild compass bug
- Fixed auto-placed adventurers tile's graphics not refresh
- Reduced initial blacksmith recipe costs
- Added blacksmith repair SFX
- Unresearched items now shown with dark lock UI
- Moved sheep farm's position in research
- Increased cooking object research requirements
- Improved research UI visuals

Changed files in this update

Depot 3001311
