Changes and fixes



- Added Animation to NPCs

- Fixed Treepu'lin star display bug in restaurant

- Player now returns to last safe spot if stuck

- Added roll cooldown in player mode

- Fixed typo in Restaurant

- Improved Treepu'lin scoring

- Updated blacksmith dialogue

- Increased reputation requirements

- Added missing museum name text

- Removed hitbox from tutorial text background

- Fixed potion crafting requirements

- Fixed guild compass bug

- Fixed auto-placed adventurers tile's graphics not refresh

- Reduced initial blacksmith recipe costs

- Added blacksmith repair SFX

- Unresearched items now shown with dark lock UI

- Moved sheep farm's position in research

- Increased cooking object research requirements

- Improved research UI visuals

