Thank you so much for using my app!

I’ve just released Update (ver0.1.20)!

✨ Your characters can now express even more!

Rim Light : When you match the color to the background, your character stands out with more depth and presence.

Outline : Make it thinner for a delicate look, or thicker for a bold, illustration-like style.

Eye Glow: Link it with stage lighting or background colors to create a more dramatic and striking effect.

By adjusting these settings to match your MV’s theme or stage, you can create an atmosphere that feels like an entirely new work. Please give it a try and enjoy finding your own style of expression!

📂 How to Access in the App Advanced Settings ＞ Avatar Settings (Individual) ＞ Rim Light / Outline / Emission

I’ll keep improving the app based on your feedback, so it becomes easier and more fun to use.

Your ratings and reviews encourage me a lot—thank you for your support!

I hope you’ll continue to enjoy what’s coming next!