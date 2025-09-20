 Skip to content
Major 20 September 2025 Build 20057584 Edited 20 September 2025 – 07:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This update brings fresh atmosphere and a brand-new way to fight back!

🌦️ Enhanced Atmosphere
  • Added weather effects (rain and snow) to several levels to make the world feel more alive.


⚡ New Melee Attack
  • A brand-new close-combat option is now available!
  • Press E or F (or use the triggers on a gamepad) to strike enemies with a melee bash.
  • A lightning-shaped icon at the bottom-left of the screen shows the attack’s cooldown.


🔧 Performance & Maintenance
  • General performance optimizations.
  • Various technical fixes for a smoother experience.


Time to face the storm — and bash your enemies away! 💥

