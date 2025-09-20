🌦️ Enhanced Atmosphere
- Added weather effects (rain and snow) to several levels to make the world feel more alive.
⚡ New Melee Attack
- A brand-new close-combat option is now available!
- Press E or F (or use the triggers on a gamepad) to strike enemies with a melee bash.
- A lightning-shaped icon at the bottom-left of the screen shows the attack’s cooldown.
🔧 Performance & Maintenance
- General performance optimizations.
- Various technical fixes for a smoother experience.
Time to face the storm — and bash your enemies away! 💥
Changed files in this update