Major 20 September 2025 Build 20057500 Edited 20 September 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Difficulty levels have been added.

-A lot of content related to ammunition and difficulty selection has been added.

-Numerous minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Putridness Content Depot 1885821
