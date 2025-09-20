1. QoL Features



Settings → Sound → Sound Effects, BGM option added



Skill equipment cooldown text is now visible



Gold/EXP boost rate can now be adjusted with Transcendence



2. Balance Patch

[Accessories]



Sirius Ring: No longer restores mana



Twilight Choker: Added penalty – Consumes 1 mana every 6 seconds



Gold Necklace: HP recovery increased to 1.5%



Sun & Moon Necklaces: Now also grant +12% DEF



Ring of Mana: HP recovery increased to 8%



Electric Earrings: Added +600%p basic attack damage



Nature Rod: Medium-hit HP recovery increased to 35% of Max HP



Weakness Detector: Crit rate +5%, Crit damage +30%



[Treasures]



Crystal, Emerald, Near’s Part: Removed auto-EXP gain



Wooden Coin, Golden Skull, Mossy Diamond: Removed extra gold gain



Crystal, Wooden Coin, Golden Skull: +5 auto-farm/sec (Gold & EXP), +3 click limit



Mossy Diamond, Emerald, Near’s Part: +7 auto-farm/sec (Gold & EXP), +5 click limit



[Transcendence]



Transcendence gain per promotion reduced



Semi Promotion: 3 → 2



Pro Promotion: 5 → 3



Uber Promotion: Planned for +4 Transcendence



3. Bug Fixes



Fixed D.Joy Dairon not progressing to phase 2 or being unkillable



Fixed nitrogen image bug



Fixed Neon Town shop accessory/skill gear purchase bug



Fixed Codex opening when entering Dimension



4. Temporary Patch



Neon Town shop “Emperor 0” level requirement set to Lv. 400k



Will be adjusted after Emperor Promotion is added