20 September 2025 Build 20057303 Edited 20 September 2025 – 06:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. QoL Features

Settings → Sound → Sound Effects, BGM option added

Skill equipment cooldown text is now visible

Gold/EXP boost rate can now be adjusted with Transcendence

2. Balance Patch
[Accessories]

Sirius Ring: No longer restores mana

Twilight Choker: Added penalty – Consumes 1 mana every 6 seconds

Gold Necklace: HP recovery increased to 1.5%

Sun & Moon Necklaces: Now also grant +12% DEF

Ring of Mana: HP recovery increased to 8%

Electric Earrings: Added +600%p basic attack damage

Nature Rod: Medium-hit HP recovery increased to 35% of Max HP

Weakness Detector: Crit rate +5%, Crit damage +30%

[Treasures]

Crystal, Emerald, Near’s Part: Removed auto-EXP gain

Wooden Coin, Golden Skull, Mossy Diamond: Removed extra gold gain

Crystal, Wooden Coin, Golden Skull: +5 auto-farm/sec (Gold & EXP), +3 click limit

Mossy Diamond, Emerald, Near’s Part: +7 auto-farm/sec (Gold & EXP), +5 click limit

[Transcendence]

Transcendence gain per promotion reduced

Semi Promotion: 3 → 2

Pro Promotion: 5 → 3

Uber Promotion: Planned for +4 Transcendence

3. Bug Fixes

Fixed D.Joy Dairon not progressing to phase 2 or being unkillable

Fixed nitrogen image bug

Fixed Neon Town shop accessory/skill gear purchase bug

Fixed Codex opening when entering Dimension

4. Temporary Patch

Neon Town shop “Emperor 0” level requirement set to Lv. 400k

Will be adjusted after Emperor Promotion is added

Changed files in this update

