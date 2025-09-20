1. QoL Features
Settings → Sound → Sound Effects, BGM option added
Skill equipment cooldown text is now visible
Gold/EXP boost rate can now be adjusted with Transcendence
2. Balance Patch
[Accessories]
Sirius Ring: No longer restores mana
Twilight Choker: Added penalty – Consumes 1 mana every 6 seconds
Gold Necklace: HP recovery increased to 1.5%
Sun & Moon Necklaces: Now also grant +12% DEF
Ring of Mana: HP recovery increased to 8%
Electric Earrings: Added +600%p basic attack damage
Nature Rod: Medium-hit HP recovery increased to 35% of Max HP
Weakness Detector: Crit rate +5%, Crit damage +30%
[Treasures]
Crystal, Emerald, Near’s Part: Removed auto-EXP gain
Wooden Coin, Golden Skull, Mossy Diamond: Removed extra gold gain
Crystal, Wooden Coin, Golden Skull: +5 auto-farm/sec (Gold & EXP), +3 click limit
Mossy Diamond, Emerald, Near’s Part: +7 auto-farm/sec (Gold & EXP), +5 click limit
[Transcendence]
Transcendence gain per promotion reduced
Semi Promotion: 3 → 2
Pro Promotion: 5 → 3
Uber Promotion: Planned for +4 Transcendence
3. Bug Fixes
Fixed D.Joy Dairon not progressing to phase 2 or being unkillable
Fixed nitrogen image bug
Fixed Neon Town shop accessory/skill gear purchase bug
Fixed Codex opening when entering Dimension
4. Temporary Patch
Neon Town shop “Emperor 0” level requirement set to Lv. 400k
Will be adjusted after Emperor Promotion is added
Patch Notes 1.09 – Level Up in Shape World
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update