Update Optimizations:

1. Added safety reset for NPCs when loading saves outside safe zones (underground).

2. Removed NPC affection limit, allowing all NPCs to reach 100 affection.

3. Increased NPC skill leveling speed.

4. Fixed issue where NPC constitution couldn't progress beyond level 8.

5. Improved NPC turning speed to prevent endless circling when unable to reach destinations.

6. Increased beast wave intensity cap from 20 to 100 (recent optimizations for group combat allow higher settings - adjust according to your device performance).

7. Raised gathering multiplier cap from 3 to 5 (this helps builders and casual players - 5 is the optimal multiplier after balancing considerations).