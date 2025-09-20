 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20057200 Edited 20 September 2025 – 05:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey machinists 👋

We owe you an apology on this one — there was a frustrating bug in the CNC Milling Machine DLC where the tool simply wouldn’t cut if the Edge Finder was active. We know how important precision is in machining, and this definitely wasn’t the experience we wanted you to have.

✅ The good news: this issue is now fixed! Your tools will cut properly even with the Edge Finder turned on.

Thank you all for spotting this and letting us know so quickly. Your feedback helps us keep making the simulator sharper, smoother, and closer to the real workshop.

Keep sending us your reports and suggestions — we’re listening! 🙌

Changed files in this update

Milling machine 3D Content Depot 1787961
