Hello, Dear Store Managers,
Version 0.8 is now live!
Version 0.8 Update Details:
Cup Coin Calculation Formula Adjustment:
Price Mult: Only affects the Unit Price revenue per cup (no longer increases the base value of Tips or Crit Earnings).
Tip Mult: Only affects the Tip revenue per cup.
Crit Earnings: Only affects the Crit revenue per cup.
Total Mult: Affects Unit Price, Tips, and Crit Earnings simultaneously.
Formula:
Base Price = Drink Sale Price + Base Price Modifier
Base Tip = Base Price × Base Tip Ratio (default 20%)
Unit Price = Base Price × (1 + Price Mult + Total Mult)
Tip = Base Tip × (1 + Tip Mult + Total Mult)
Crit = Base Price × (1 + Crit Earnings + Total Mult)
Card Adjustments:
Each selectable Card type is now fixed at 20 cards (new Cards added for types with fewer than 20).
All Cards have been rebalanced and adjusted based on the latest formula.
For values on Cards that require adjustments based on player count or days, the displayed value will directly reflect the adjusted result.
Cards with a "+" effect have significantly enhanced effects.
Recipe Adjustments:
All level recipes have been fully adjusted.
Drink sale prices have been recalibrated based on recipe difficulty stars. Higher difficulty stars result in higher drink sale prices (higher Revenue for crafting difficult recipes).
Due to significant recipe adjustments, there may be numerous issues, and all recipes are subject to modification, addition, or deletion.
Other Adjustments:
REP Adjustments:
Removed the Gift Re-draw difficulty modifier in levels (now easier to obtain gifts).
REP gain is adjusted based on player count (fewer players result in higher REP gain).
Subway Station Trial Operation:
Subway Station trial operation opens content related to Chapter 3.
Subway Station trial operation currently does not provide new currency rewards; instead, players can get Lux reward (both host and secondary players can receive Lux in multiplayer).
Level Reward Algorithm:
The upper limit of Lux rewards earned for completing a level has been increased, while the limit for incomplete levels remains unchanged.
Removed the "partner salary" logic. In multiplayer scenarios, income is no longer split (all cards now display adjusted values based on player count).
Box Logic:
After removing all items from a box, it can be refilled with new packable items.
Chapter 7 Ice Cream Theme Gradual Update: Levels Unlocked:
The first three levels of Chapter 7 and their corresponding difficulties are now available.
The fourth level, chapter completion content (house upgrades, decoration unlocks, achievements, etc.) will be updated later in the test server.
Changed files in this update