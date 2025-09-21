Crit Earnings : Only affects the Crit revenue per cup.

Tip Mult : Only affects the Tip revenue per cup.

Price Mult : Only affects the Unit Price revenue per cup (no longer increases the base value of Tips or Crit Earnings).

Each selectable Card type is now fixed at 20 cards (new Cards added for types with fewer than 20).

All Cards have been rebalanced and adjusted based on the latest formula.

For values on Cards that require adjustments based on player count or days, the displayed value will directly reflect the adjusted result.