Hello Riftanians, I know it’s been a extremely long time since I’ve updated anything but now that I’ve gotten a couple steam reviews and I know some of my friends have played the game I wanted to make some changes for QoL!



PLAYER QOL:



- On Mainland areas (The Riftania overworlds, Future Riftania Overworlds, and Elven Lands) I took off Encounters on the pathways, unless there is visible cracks on the pathways than you can still encounter enemies on those tiles



- Added a Minimum Encounter Rate of 20 Steps across the entire game, this should make the travelling aspect way less stressful for the player! (This will count the 20 steps if you take them on the safe path just be mindful)



I apologize for not thinking of this earlier.



- Dungeons have a new passive for you as soon as you walk in: Dungeon Delver: Lure Potion passive effect but also provide a 125% Rift Materia, 5% Gold, and 5% Item Discovery Buff! Also Provides 10% Hit Rate and Higher Chance to gain the upper hand on the first move in Battles!



I realized the Inn costs are quite harsh especially in the beginning of the game when theres so many fights (Hopefully less with the changes)



- Halved Inn Costs up to level 60 Average Party level!



- Whenever a Character levels up, they will now restore Full HP and Mana!



Beatrix's Sweets n Treats:



Added Beatrix's Sweets n Treats to:

- Cradalios Canyon

- Palein Pass

- Pikarian Gorge

- All 3 Clock Towers

- The Elven Lands overworld

and

- Kal Teht!



(There is an Inn inside The Sweets n Treats!)



This Sweets Shop has Candy clones of Beatrix managing the place and they sell

- Ice Creams

- Coffees

- Cakes

- Chocolate Turnovers

- Vanilla Creme Puffs

- Strawberry Shortcakes

- Peanut Butter Cookies

- Frostedge Delights!



Theres also a Goodie Bag called Beatrix's Delights that contains 1 of anything from the store!



- Added obtaining a Lore Book inside the 1st Clock Tower, as I'm unsure where I placed the first one



- Added 2 cutscenes in the Riftania Realm to describe a bit more story and also to remind the player of their Quest!





I also wanted to announce I will be putting the Riftania OST on Spotify and all platforms soon!