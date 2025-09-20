System Shock remake has been updated on Steam, and is available at 65% off until September 26 as part of an exciting new Steam Daily Deal!



STEAM PATCH NOTES

Improved gamepad handling in MFD

Improved actions for Inventory Sorting and Auto-Vaporizing

Added the option to Toggle Sprint

Fixed issues with Female Hacker voice sounds not playing properly

Fixed issues with Traditional and Simplified Chinese text

Adjustments to item placement across several levels

Additional adjustments to enemy optimization

Additional art adjustments for improved consistency

This patch will also be released for GOG and Epic Games later next week. We also have a larger update planned for System Shock remake on PC and consoles in November. Stay tuned!



