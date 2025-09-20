 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20056985 Edited 20 September 2025 – 17:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

System Shock remake has been updated on Steam, and is available at 65% off until September 26 as part of an exciting new Steam Daily Deal!

STEAM PATCH NOTES

  • Improved gamepad handling in MFD

  • Improved actions for Inventory Sorting and Auto-Vaporizing

  • Added the option to Toggle Sprint

  • Fixed issues with Female Hacker voice sounds not playing properly

  • Fixed issues with Traditional and Simplified Chinese text

  • Adjustments to item placement across several levels

  • Additional adjustments to enemy optimization

  • Additional art adjustments for improved consistency

This patch will also be released for GOG and Epic Games later next week. We also have a larger update planned for System Shock remake on PC and consoles in November. Stay tuned!


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit System Shock - Windows Content Depot 482401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link