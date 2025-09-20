System Shock remake has been updated on Steam, and is available at 65% off until September 26 as part of an exciting new Steam Daily Deal!
STEAM PATCH NOTES
Improved gamepad handling in MFD
Improved actions for Inventory Sorting and Auto-Vaporizing
Added the option to Toggle Sprint
Fixed issues with Female Hacker voice sounds not playing properly
Fixed issues with Traditional and Simplified Chinese text
Adjustments to item placement across several levels
Additional adjustments to enemy optimization
Additional art adjustments for improved consistency
This patch will also be released for GOG and Epic Games later next week. We also have a larger update planned for System Shock remake on PC and consoles in November. Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update