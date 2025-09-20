 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20056939 Edited 20 September 2025 – 06:32:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization and Fixes

  • Added selection mechanism for base vehicles.
  • Optimized special effects shadows in the farm tutorial level.
  • Fixed the bug where the guide line disappears.
  • Fixed the bug where two base vehicles appear in the farm tutorial level.
  • Fixed the bug where flamethrower soldiers' attacks are restricted while standing on scaffolding.
  • Fixed the abnormal bug that occurs when pulling walls consecutively.
  • Optimized map design.
  • Fixed the bug where tasks were not displaying correctly.
  • Optimized description text for some buildings.
  • Fixed the bug where motorcycles couldn't attack in certain situations.
  • Adjusted the sound volume for some units.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3351651
