Optimization and Fixes
- Added selection mechanism for base vehicles.
- Optimized special effects shadows in the farm tutorial level.
- Fixed the bug where the guide line disappears.
- Fixed the bug where two base vehicles appear in the farm tutorial level.
- Fixed the bug where flamethrower soldiers' attacks are restricted while standing on scaffolding.
- Fixed the abnormal bug that occurs when pulling walls consecutively.
- Optimized map design.
- Fixed the bug where tasks were not displaying correctly.
- Optimized description text for some buildings.
- Fixed the bug where motorcycles couldn't attack in certain situations.
- Adjusted the sound volume for some units.
