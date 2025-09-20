Patch notes v1.05:
- fixed SP tower softlock
- fixed 40 cent bug / low fuel softlock
- fixed FT security gate goal skip
- fixed ice chains skip
- fixed shaky car w/ low FPS
- fixed upgrade purchase bug
- updated forced radio to remember previous channel/changed sfx
Patch v1.05 softlock fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update