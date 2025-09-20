 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20056884 Edited 20 September 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch notes v1.05:
- fixed SP tower softlock
- fixed 40 cent bug / low fuel softlock
- fixed FT security gate goal skip
- fixed ice chains skip
- fixed shaky car w/ low FPS
- fixed upgrade purchase bug
- updated forced radio to remember previous channel/changed sfx

