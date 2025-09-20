🐍New Content:
+ New Content -Resolved Error
🥑Items:
-Fixed item spawn bug
⚔Player:
+Added animation when buying items from shop
🗺Maps:
+Updated Shipwrecked island backside
-Crimson Wilds NPC dialogue soft lock
📽Cinematics:
ritual fix camera size + rerecord
2-4 seconds swarmed by hoard
+Updated Home Menu cutscene vfx
-Shipwrecked fixed Rick's Gun
+Updated cutscene dialogue and timed better
+Cap'n Tucker npc audio
🖼UI/HUD:
+Added Jungle Saga early access to home menu
+Updated Item Shop ui
Changed files in this update