 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20056848 Edited 20 September 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐍New Content:

+ New Content -Resolved Error

🥑Items:

-Fixed item spawn bug

⚔Player:

+Added animation when buying items from shop

🗺Maps:

+Updated Shipwrecked island backside

-Crimson Wilds NPC dialogue soft lock

📽Cinematics:

ritual fix camera size + rerecord

2-4 seconds swarmed by hoard

+Updated Home Menu cutscene vfx

-Shipwrecked fixed Rick's Gun

+Updated cutscene dialogue and timed better

+Cap'n Tucker npc audio

🖼UI/HUD:

+Added Jungle Saga early access to home menu

+Updated Item Shop ui

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link