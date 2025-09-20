 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20056843 Edited 20 September 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix the bug that game could not continue when exit game(Alt+F4 or cutoff power?) after finish level 1.
If you have encountered this issue, please hit new game to restart. And that may delete current save data. Sorry for the inconvenient.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2893001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link