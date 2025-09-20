- Fix the bug that game could not continue when exit game(Alt+F4 or cutoff power?) after finish level 1.
If you have encountered this issue, please hit new game to restart. And that may delete current save data. Sorry for the inconvenient.
Bug Fix and Sorry for That
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update