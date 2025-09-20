(1)Fixed an issue where the achievement for Misa reaching 100% completion could not be unlocked.

→ If you have already met the requirements, you just need to make Misa reach climax one more time to trigger the achievement.



(2)Fixed a bug where interacting with the nun for the dog-walking event during the daytime would cause the game to freeze.

→ The dog-walking event was not meant to be available at the church during the day, so it has now been disabled.



(3)Added a "Skip" function to the mini-games at the church and Anime Con.



(4)Fixed an issue where the "Mysterious Mode" could not be unlocked when interacting with Misa outside of her home, even at max level.

→ This mode was only intended to be available at home. The incorrect button has been removed from other locations.



(5)Reduced RAM usage to decrease the chance of crashes due to device performance.