 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20056724 Edited 20 September 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(1)Fixed an issue where the achievement for Misa reaching 100% completion could not be unlocked.
→ If you have already met the requirements, you just need to make Misa reach climax one more time to trigger the achievement.

(2)Fixed a bug where interacting with the nun for the dog-walking event during the daytime would cause the game to freeze.
→ The dog-walking event was not meant to be available at the church during the day, so it has now been disabled.

(3)Added a "Skip" function to the mini-games at the church and Anime Con.

(4)Fixed an issue where the "Mysterious Mode" could not be unlocked when interacting with Misa outside of her home, even at max level.
→ This mode was only intended to be available at home. The incorrect button has been removed from other locations.

(5)Reduced RAM usage to decrease the chance of crashes due to device performance.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2755481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link