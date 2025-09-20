📚 BOOK ROOM [図書室]
・All stories now include narration! 🎙️ You can choose to listen while reading for better immersion.
🔤 HIRAGANA & KATAKANA
・Added pronunciations for the full chart and individual card sets.
・(Extended chart pronunciations are still in progress!)
🌸 What’s Next
More listening features are on the way. I want PLAYNESE to keep growing into something fun, beautiful, and most importantly, valuable for Japanese learners. ✨
（＾▽＾）／ See you in the next update!
BUILD 7.2: 🎧 Listening & Pronunciation
Update notes via Steam Community
