20 September 2025 Build 20056645 Edited 20 September 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Huge optimization of materials in scenes where NPCs are present
-Fixed the textures of two NPCs where their bodies could show through their clothing at the arm level
-The hot girl sitting at the beach now sits correctly
-Removed the optimization of distant bones because it created quality issues for NPCs at the beach

