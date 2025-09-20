Just a quick note to list all the changes that have been made since the launch of the demo:

Added always on top toggle

Added mute in background toggle

New ship trails effect

New character model and effects

Fixed click through on asteroid for real this time

Added return button to asteroid mining screen

Hide results screen when you press the return button

Tweaked prestige values

Disable replicator when out of alien artefacts

Tweak skybox

Split deep scan into 2 parts

Tweaked dialogue

Respect mute options for ui sounds

Added a build sound

Switch to using enums instead of strings

Update launch costs UI after unlocking a zone

Prevent zoom on final scene

Fixed full screen mode effects

Added unspent points pop up to prestige screen

Fixed missing core material

Added total play time for speed runs

Add 1 free resource for the build tutorial

Prevent clicking under ui

Prevent tooltips under ui

See you at Steam Next Fest!

Don't forget to wishlist!