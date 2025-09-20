Just a quick note to list all the changes that have been made since the launch of the demo:
Added always on top toggle
Added mute in background toggle
New ship trails effect
New character model and effects
Fixed click through on asteroid for real this time
Added return button to asteroid mining screen
Hide results screen when you press the return button
Tweaked prestige values
Disable replicator when out of alien artefacts
Tweak skybox
Split deep scan into 2 parts
Tweaked dialogue
Respect mute options for ui sounds
Added a build sound
Switch to using enums instead of strings
Update launch costs UI after unlocking a zone
Prevent zoom on final scene
Fixed full screen mode effects
Added unspent points pop up to prestige screen
Fixed missing core material
Added total play time for speed runs
Add 1 free resource for the build tutorial
Prevent clicking under ui
Prevent tooltips under ui
See you at Steam Next Fest!
Don't forget to wishlist!
Changed files in this update