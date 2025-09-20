 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20056628 Edited 20 September 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a quick note to list all the changes that have been made since the launch of the demo:

  • Added always on top toggle

  • Added mute in background toggle

  • New ship trails effect

  • New character model and effects

  • Fixed click through on asteroid for real this time

  • Added return button to asteroid mining screen

  • Hide results screen when you press the return button

  • Tweaked prestige values

  • Disable replicator when out of alien artefacts

  • Tweak skybox

  • Split deep scan into 2 parts

  • Tweaked dialogue

  • Respect mute options for ui sounds

  • Added a build sound

  • Switch to using enums instead of strings

  • Update launch costs UI after unlocking a zone

  • Prevent zoom on final scene

  • Fixed full screen mode effects

  • Added unspent points pop up to prestige screen

  • Fixed missing core material

  • Added total play time for speed runs

  • Add 1 free resource for the build tutorial

  • Prevent clicking under ui

  • Prevent tooltips under ui

See you at Steam Next Fest!

Don't forget to wishlist!

