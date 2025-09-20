Hello everyone!
I’ve made various updates this week and I want to share them with you!
🌟 New Character Added!
・Sora Matataki (瞬 宙乃)
Initial Weapon: Breath
Traits: Damage Taken Halved & Pocket/Bag Capacity +2
Unlock Condition: Clear Area "Shinagawa"
A new character has been added!
Her attack power is low, but she increases pocket and bag capacity,
expanding your build options. Please enjoy playing with her!
🆕 New Equipment
- Left Weapon 'Sniper Rifle'
- Eyes 'Sunglasses'
- Eyes 'Cat's Eye'
- Pocket 'Flip Phone'
- Waist 'Shorts'
Lv1/Lv10 Pocket Capacity +1
- Feet 'Combat Boots'
Lv1/Lv10 Bag Capacity +1
🎒 New Bag Equipment
- Bag 'Crystal Orb'
Increases max Lv of non-bag equipment
- Bag 'Contract'
Increases damage using Max HP as cost (targets for Lv100+ draw)
- Bag 'False Eyelashes'
Increases projectile spread of some weapons (+1 Way, up to 3Way)
- Bag 'Foundation'
Restores durability on each LVUP
- Bag 'Flashlight'
Displays treasure chests on the minimap
- Bag 'Wristwatch'
Increases remaining time at the start of a floor
💪 New Upgrades
- 'Gold Acquisition +[β]'
🔧 Other Updates
- Improved performance when surrounded by many enemies
- When using 'Yumeno', 'Chocolate' effect now displays as double
- 'Contract' display now reflects actual cost change
- Equipment 'Magazine' → Max Lv 10 (effects +1 at Lv1/3/6/10)
- Equipment 'Bloomers' → Size increases per Lv
- Equipment 'Wallet' & 'Mobile Battery' → Max Lv changed to 20
- New Steam Achievements added
- 'Sniper Rifle' evolution materials changed to 'Flashlight'
- Displays warning if unequipping gear may cause death
🐞 Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where Hourglass effect reduction was not applied correctly
That’s all for this update!
Thank you to everyone who reported bugs, shared screenshots on SNS,
posted play videos, or streamed their gameplay during this period!
Also, my heartfelt thanks to everyone who left Steam reviews!
Your reviews are my greatest motivation!!
If you haven’t written a review yet, please consider leaving one!
I will continue updating the game going forward.
✨Stay tuned!✨
Thank you!
Changed files in this update