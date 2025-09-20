🌟 New Character Added!

🆕 New Equipment

Left Weapon 'Sniper Rifle'





Eyes 'Sunglasses'





Eyes 'Cat's Eye'





Pocket 'Flip Phone'





Waist 'Shorts'

Lv1/Lv10 Pocket Capacity +1 Feet 'Combat Boots'

Lv1/Lv10 Bag Capacity +1





🎒 New Bag Equipment

Bag 'Crystal Orb'

Increases max Lv of non-bag equipment





Increases damage using Max HP as cost (targets for Lv100+ draw)





Increases projectile spread of some weapons (+1 Way, up to 3Way)





Restores durability on each LVUP





Displays treasure chests on the minimap





Increases remaining time at the start of a floor





💪 New Upgrades

'Gold Acquisition +[β]'



🔧 Other Updates

Improved performance when surrounded by many enemies



When using 'Yumeno', 'Chocolate' effect now displays as double



'Contract' display now reflects actual cost change



Equipment 'Magazine' → Max Lv 10 (effects +1 at Lv1/3/6/10)



Equipment 'Bloomers' → Size increases per Lv



Equipment 'Wallet' & 'Mobile Battery' → Max Lv changed to 20



New Steam Achievements added



'Sniper Rifle' evolution materials changed to 'Flashlight'



Displays warning if unequipping gear may cause death



🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where Hourglass effect reduction was not applied correctly



Hello everyone!I’ve made various updates this week and I want to share them with you!・Sora Matataki (瞬 宙乃)Initial Weapon: BreathTraits: Damage Taken Halved & Pocket/Bag Capacity +2Unlock Condition: Clear Area "Shinagawa"A new character has been added!Her attack power is low, but she increases pocket and bag capacity,expanding your build options. Please enjoy playing with her!That’s all for this update!Thank you to everyone who reported bugs, shared screenshots on SNS,posted play videos, or streamed their gameplay during this period!Also, my heartfelt thanks to everyone who left Steam reviews!Your reviews are my greatest motivation!!If you haven’t written a review yet, please consider leaving one!I will continue updating the game going forward.✨Stay tuned!✨Thank you!