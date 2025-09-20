 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20056546 Edited 20 September 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

OBS streamers, the wait is over! Multi-line subtitles finally work perfectly!

✨ Fixes and Improvements

OBS Subtitles: Multi-line Display Works Perfectly! 🎊

"Only shows 1 line..." - This tragedy ends now.

  • Before: Set 3 lines, get 1 line... sad reality

  • Now: Displays exactly the number of lines you set!

    • How? Complete internal system redesign

      • Improved subtitle management system

        • Completely renewed history feature

          • Lines will never disappear again!

    • "Multi-line settings are useless..."

      • Not anymore!

All Subtitle Display Issues Fixed!

Did you notice? We fixed all these problems:

  • Duplicate subtitle display

    • Fixed!

      • Complete message management overhaul

        • Optimized duplicate check logic

          • Same subtitle never appears twice!

  • Font size not updating

    • Settings change but nothing happens?

      • Fixed display system priority

        • Optimized style settings

          • Changes apply instantly!

  • Clear button only half-working

    • GUI clears but OBS doesn't?

      • Now clears history completely

        • Clear process fully synchronized

          • GUI and OBS clear in sync!

Settings Apply Instantly! ⚡

"I changed the settings but... huh?" - No more.

  • Original text ON/OFF

    • Updates the moment you toggle

      • Original text display settings work correctly

        • Perfect display with translation ON/OFF

  • Background and text colors

    • Updates simultaneously with changes

      • Display priority issues resolved

        • Settings are reliably applied

Other Stability Improvements 🔧

  • Audio monitoring improvements

    • Source control widget more stable

      • Fixed audio level display freezing

  • Settings dialog crash fix

    • Fixed issues after source configuration

      • No more app crashes

🎯 Key Points

This update is a major improvement for OBS streamers!

Not only do multi-line subtitles work correctly, but we also fixed 8 related issues at once. You should feel "Wow, this is so much easier to use!"

Key highlights:

  • Subtitles display in the exact number of lines you set

  • Settings changes apply instantly

  • Clear button completely resets everything

🙏 Thanks

Thank you to everyone who provided detailed testing and feedback. By carefully solving each problem, we've created a more robust system.

Enjoy richer streaming with multi-line subtitles! Report issues on our Discord server.

Changed files in this update

