OBS streamers, the wait is over! Multi-line subtitles finally work perfectly!

✨ Fixes and Improvements

OBS Subtitles: Multi-line Display Works Perfectly! 🎊

"Only shows 1 line..." - This tragedy ends now.

Before : Set 3 lines, get 1 line... sad reality

Now : Displays exactly the number of lines you set! How? Complete internal system redesign Improved subtitle management system Completely renewed history feature Lines will never disappear again! "Multi-line settings are useless..." Not anymore!



All Subtitle Display Issues Fixed!

Did you notice? We fixed all these problems:

Duplicate subtitle display Fixed! Complete message management overhaul Optimized duplicate check logic Same subtitle never appears twice!

Font size not updating Settings change but nothing happens? Fixed display system priority Optimized style settings Changes apply instantly!

Clear button only half-working GUI clears but OBS doesn't? Now clears history completely Clear process fully synchronized GUI and OBS clear in sync!



Settings Apply Instantly! ⚡

"I changed the settings but... huh?" - No more.

Original text ON/OFF Updates the moment you toggle Original text display settings work correctly Perfect display with translation ON/OFF

Background and text colors Updates simultaneously with changes Display priority issues resolved Settings are reliably applied



Other Stability Improvements 🔧

Audio monitoring improvements Source control widget more stable Fixed audio level display freezing

Settings dialog crash fix Fixed issues after source configuration No more app crashes



🎯 Key Points

This update is a major improvement for OBS streamers!

Not only do multi-line subtitles work correctly, but we also fixed 8 related issues at once. You should feel "Wow, this is so much easier to use!"

Key highlights:

Subtitles display in the exact number of lines you set

Settings changes apply instantly

Clear button completely resets everything

🙏 Thanks

Thank you to everyone who provided detailed testing and feedback. By carefully solving each problem, we've created a more robust system.

Enjoy richer streaming with multi-line subtitles! Report issues on our Discord server.