OBS streamers, the wait is over! Multi-line subtitles finally work perfectly!
✨ Fixes and Improvements
OBS Subtitles: Multi-line Display Works Perfectly! 🎊
"Only shows 1 line..." - This tragedy ends now.
Before: Set 3 lines, get 1 line... sad reality
Now: Displays exactly the number of lines you set!
How? Complete internal system redesign
Improved subtitle management system
Completely renewed history feature
Lines will never disappear again!
"Multi-line settings are useless..."
Not anymore!
All Subtitle Display Issues Fixed!
Did you notice? We fixed all these problems:
Duplicate subtitle display
Fixed!
Complete message management overhaul
Optimized duplicate check logic
Same subtitle never appears twice!
Font size not updating
Settings change but nothing happens?
Fixed display system priority
Optimized style settings
Changes apply instantly!
Clear button only half-working
GUI clears but OBS doesn't?
Now clears history completely
Clear process fully synchronized
GUI and OBS clear in sync!
Settings Apply Instantly! ⚡
"I changed the settings but... huh?" - No more.
Original text ON/OFF
Updates the moment you toggle
Original text display settings work correctly
Perfect display with translation ON/OFF
Background and text colors
Updates simultaneously with changes
Display priority issues resolved
Settings are reliably applied
Other Stability Improvements 🔧
Audio monitoring improvements
Source control widget more stable
Fixed audio level display freezing
Settings dialog crash fix
Fixed issues after source configuration
No more app crashes
🎯 Key Points
This update is a major improvement for OBS streamers!
Not only do multi-line subtitles work correctly, but we also fixed 8 related issues at once. You should feel "Wow, this is so much easier to use!"
Key highlights:
Subtitles display in the exact number of lines you set
Settings changes apply instantly
Clear button completely resets everything
🙏 Thanks
Thank you to everyone who provided detailed testing and feedback. By carefully solving each problem, we've created a more robust system.
Enjoy richer streaming with multi-line subtitles! Report issues on our Discord server.
