20 September 2025 Build 20056525 Edited 20 September 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Props
    • Biathlon Target with 5 plates
    • Rapid Fire Rotating Target 1 and 5
    • IAGBF A3 Target Papers, Noshoots, Swingers, Spinners & Texas Stars
    • IAGBF Walls 43-47
    • IAGBF Blaze Stop Timer Posts

  • Bug Fixes
    • Fixed handling of modifiers on moving targets
    • Added Blazepod modules to IAGBF flat stands
    • Renamed wall numbers for 1-9 to 01-09
    • Stacked targets will count correctly in Build list

