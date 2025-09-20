Happy 2nd Anniversary!

Time really flies — Party Animals is officially turning TWO!

Huge thanks to all the players for your support, enthusiasm, and honest feedback. It’s your passion that keeps the world of Party Animals growing, evolving, and getting even more chaotic (in a good way)!

In the year to come, we'll keep working hard to bring you even more creative maps, wild mechanics, and fresh chaos.

From Sept 19, 9:00 PM (PT) to Sept 26, 9:00 PM (PT) , log in daily for 7 days to receive 50 Treats per day!

The 2nd Anniversary Outfits will be available in the Autumn Cabin vending machine from Sept 19, 9:00 PM (PT) to Oct 3, 9:00 PM (PT) for a limited time!

1st Anniversary Skins will also return during the same period — don't miss them this time!

Autumn Cabin – Let's Go Fishing

After two years of snow, the Winter Cabin has finally thawed. Underneath the snow, a crystal-clear river was quietly waiting to be discovered!

During the day, the sun is warm and cozy. At night, the lights come on and the riverbank falls into a quiet calm.

You'll find cats fishing by the river, dogs chatting, and the occasional sound of card games (and explosions) coming from inside the cabin.

Come fish in the Autumn Cabin! Party Animals never blank on a catch!

Global Event: Fishing Marathon

Come fish with us in the Autumn Cabin!

From Sept 19, 9:00 PM (PT) to Nov 14, 9:00 PM (PT), sell fish to earn event points, which contribute to both "My Progress" and "Community Progress." When both progress bars hit the same milestone, you'll unlock the reward. Fishing-themed outfits and plenty of other prizes are waiting for you!

Limited-Time Mode – What If?

During his journey across the Party Animals world, explorer Nemo accidentally discovered a rift to a parallel universe — these worlds feel familiar, but everything's just a little… off.

Gravity-defying Ichiban, Typoon full of bombs, cats with giant heads, and dogs running around with balloons…

What would happen if the rules suddenly changed?

From Sept 19, 9:00 PM (PT) to Oct 20, 8:59 AM (PT), the limited-time event mode What If? is now open!

Party Animals Gallery – Season 3

The winning entries of the 3rd Party Animals Photo Contest are now on display in the gallery —

go check if your photo made it onto the wall!

Return of the Gods

Mount Olympus is calling! New outfits “Artemis Yurusa” and “Hermes Fluffy” will be available in the Item Shop from Sept 20, 9:00 PM (PT) to Oct 11, 9:00 PM (PT).

The previously released Greek Gods outfits will also return during this time.

Human Fall Flat

Let's welcome Buddy from "Human Fall Flat" to Party Animals! From Sept 19, 9:00 PM (PT) to Dec 19, 9:00 PM (PT), log in to Party Animals to claim the collab outfit for free. Set your alarm, and make sure to update your game then!

Vicksy Collab 2.0

The collab chatbot outfit Gekkerbot, made in partnership with content creator Vicksy, will be available in the Item Shop starting Sept 19, 9:00 PM (PT).

Limited-Time Outfits Return

By popular demand, some previously retired skins, as well as base characters from past Battle Passes, will return to the Item Shop from Sept 18, 9:00 PM (PT) to Nov 13, 8:00 PM (PT).

Bug Fixes

Fixed frame drops in Blackhole Lab when players with the "Milky Way Carrot" outfit got eliminated Fixed AI failing to jump onto the opposite train in Fluffy Redemption Fixed enemies sometimes failing to jump onboard the ship in Black Sails custom mode (beast difficulty)

Optimizations