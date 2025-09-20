I’ll probably say this every single time, but thank you all so much for submitting feedback via the discussion forums or the “Submit Bugs” button on the main menu. Hearing from you all is incredibly useful. Regardless of where you leave the feedback, dont worry, I will definitely see it and will be implementing them throughout the patches I put out -- I’m always chewing through the notes everyone leaves. Going to start dividing the patch notes into two sections for clarity: Core changes and bug fixes.



Core Changes:

- I've overhauled collision for all dropped items, so they will no longer overlap with each other. This system it meant to help the situations where there are too many items all over the place.

- Dropped items will no longer be "hurt" when hit with melee attacks. My intent was to make items recyclable, but I'm pulling it after getting a lot of confusion from players. Would love feedback on how this feels!

- Killing final boss now gives a Boss Orb, and a random amount of Void Crystals based on the warp level difficulty.

- Added a crunchier SFX/VFX to normal melee hits that dont kill enemies.

- Increased the visibility of all enemy projectiles so they're easier to see.

- Autoaim(optional in the settings for contollers) will now only attempt to target enemies visibly in front of the player, and will no longer aim at enemies behind the player.

- Portal spawn slightly adjusted to happen more often and frequent to help level traversal and backtracking.

- Railgun hit box enlarged.

- Increasing main menu and settings font size in preparation for Steam Deck verification.

- Lowered Lilithex total HP by 20%. She goes invisible a lot, so her having high HP makes it feel like the battle is long.

- Newly unlocked items from the specialist will drop to the floor with a newly added visible aura, to help show players that they can use that item right away.

- Home base kitty cat will spawn out of the way of NPC's to make it less irritating when interacting when the main NPC's.

- Fix an issue where users with playstation controller see the same button(Xbox X) being used for multiple buttons on menu's.

- Wireless controllers should now be supported!



Bug Fixes:

- Fixed Void Warden not being centered on Captain Chops bestiary menu.

- Fixed issue where sometimes Luremaw cat would toggle between forms when running away from it.

- Fixed issue where the Weaver(implants) npc got stuck in wall on a rare occasion when re-spawning in home base.

- Fixed issue where charger(large elite mawhound-looking monster) could still damage player for a brief sub-second even after dying.

- Fixed and issue when attempting to rebind buttons, inputs were detected twice leading tow inaccurate rebindings.

- Fixed a few reported translations for Korean.