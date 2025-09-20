Hello survival lovers,
We've prepared a little surprise for you with Version 2.1. Here are the changes made to our game in Version 2.1:
A new island has been added to the game. This uninhabitable island contains many rocks, stones, etc.
Two new undead merchants have been added to the game. One is a weapons merchant and the other is a resource merchant.
Some translation errors have been corrected.
Some minor bugs fixed.
That's all for now. See you in the next update. Don't forget to leave your feedback.
Rinthis
Changed files in this update