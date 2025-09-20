Hello survival lovers,

We've prepared a little surprise for you with Version 2.1. Here are the changes made to our game in Version 2.1:

A new island has been added to the game. This uninhabitable island contains many rocks, stones, etc.

Two new undead merchants have been added to the game. One is a weapons merchant and the other is a resource merchant.

Some translation errors have been corrected.

Some minor bugs fixed.

That's all for now. See you in the next update. Don't forget to leave your feedback.

Rinthis