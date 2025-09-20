- Renamed: Meteorite → Meteookie (they do look like chocolate-chip cookies 🍪)
- Balance: Productier alien is now Rare
- Synergies: Explorer and Rollionaire now synergize with Miley and Incubator
- Stability: Hardened save/load to gracefully handle corrupted save files so the game stays playable
- SpaceBalls (clarity/UX): Primary colors (RedBall, GreenBall, BlueBall) now also list the secondary balls they merge with (CyBall, MagBall, YeBall). Hovering a primary SpaceBall also highlights those secondaries
PATCH 1.0.11
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update