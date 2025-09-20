 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20056039 Edited 20 September 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Renamed: Meteorite → Meteookie (they do look like chocolate-chip cookies 🍪)
  • Balance: Productier alien is now Rare
  • Synergies: Explorer and Rollionaire now synergize with Miley and Incubator
  • Stability: Hardened save/load to gracefully handle corrupted save files so the game stays playable
  • SpaceBalls (clarity/UX): Primary colors (RedBall, GreenBall, BlueBall) now also list the secondary balls they merge with (CyBall, MagBall, YeBall). Hovering a primary SpaceBall also highlights those secondaries

