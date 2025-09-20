 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20056014 Edited 20 September 2025 – 02:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Checking in with a few more fixes, this time focusing on the endgame Challenge mode!

  • Fixed a variety of softlock issues with the hidden lategame Challenge mode
  • Improved the graphics of the Challenge mode tiles to be slightly less retina-destroying
  • Increased the telegraph warning duration for <REDACTED>'s quicksand attack in Challenge mode
  • Fixed a bug with Octopode projectiles

