- Fixed a variety of softlock issues with the hidden lategame Challenge mode
- Improved the graphics of the Challenge mode tiles to be slightly less retina-destroying
- Increased the telegraph warning duration for <REDACTED>'s quicksand attack in Challenge mode
- Fixed a bug with Octopode projectiles
Hotfix 2
Checking in with a few more fixes, this time focusing on the endgame Challenge mode!
