New Core Pylon: The Rebel

The latest addition to Transistor Defense is here, Introducing The Rebel a core pylon that breaks the rules of traditional defense.

Gameplay Changes

No Energy Upgrades: Towers cannot be upgraded using energy.

Kill to Evolve: Towers now upgrade automatically after achieving a set number of kills.

This new pylon challenges you to rethink your strategy. Instead of pouring resources into upgrading towers, you’ll need to place your towers wisely and let their performance on the battlefield determine their evolution. Every placement matters, a tower that’s positioned to rack up kills will grow stronger, faster.

Are you ready to embrace the chaos and let your towers fight for their own strength?

Patch Notes

New Features

Core Pylon: The Rebel Towers cannot be upgraded with energy. Towers upgrade automatically after earning a set number of kills.

Tower Disarm Mechanic Players can now disarm towers , preventing them from firing on enemies while in that state.



Improvements

Audio balance and clarity improved across multiple effects.

Bug Fixes