Version: 2025.9.14
[EX Studio] Redesigned the command editing panel
[EX Studio] Motion selection panel now supports double-click to select
[EX Studio] Improved the editor interface
[Common] Updated Spine SDK
[Common] Bug fixes and code optimizations
About the breaking change to model position and size
Reason for the change:
To simplify the setup of model position and size, and to prepare for an upcoming major feature update.
Before the change:
Both the model slot adjustments and individual model adjustments were applied. When loading another model, it would inherit the current model slot settings plus its own saved settings.
After the change:
Model slot adjustments have been removed. Each model’s position, size, and related settings are now saved completely independently. The editing panel will only edit each model individually.
Impact on existing users:
On the first launch after the update: The settings of loaded models will be overwritten by the model slot settings, which may cause changes to model position or size.
On the second and subsequent launches: Models will be displayed only according to their individually saved settings.
For old scene snapshots: If a model was individually adjusted, its position or size may change. If it was not individually adjusted, there will be no effect.
Changed files in this update