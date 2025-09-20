Version: 2025.9.14

[EX Studio] Redesigned the command editing panel

[EX Studio] Motion selection panel now supports double-click to select

[EX Studio] Improved the editor interface

[Common] Updated Spine SDK

[Common] Bug fixes and code optimizations



About the breaking change to model position and size

Reason for the change:

To simplify the setup of model position and size, and to prepare for an upcoming major feature update.

Before the change:

Both the model slot adjustments and individual model adjustments were applied. When loading another model, it would inherit the current model slot settings plus its own saved settings.

After the change:

Model slot adjustments have been removed. Each model’s position, size, and related settings are now saved completely independently. The editing panel will only edit each model individually.

Impact on existing users: