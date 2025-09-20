 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20055946 Edited 20 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this mini-update, I've fixed a hidden feature in the game. This was present before the game was released on Steam, and we're sure you've never encountered it.

I had intended to keep it a secret, but I realised some people have been playing the game for longer than I expected.

Now, you can access the "secret room" by upgrading properly. It's not easy, but it's something that can be achieved by anyone who has played for a long time.

These patch notes actually have spoilers, so if you want to discover the hidden feature yourself, please be careful not to read to the end.

UI

  • The first control tip now appears three times

  • Added in game help(talk to the owl)

  • Player can now flip horizontally

  • Changed the window image

Bug Fix

  • Dragon Breath(the flamethrower on the endless map) can now gain souls correctly

Secret

  • Reach 60 attacks/s to unlock the secret room

  • Added new sound effects for the secret room

  • In the secret room, you can transform into **** form

  • You can walk on Water tiles while **** form

