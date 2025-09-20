In this mini-update, I've fixed a hidden feature in the game. This was present before the game was released on Steam, and we're sure you've never encountered it.
I had intended to keep it a secret, but I realised some people have been playing the game for longer than I expected.
Now, you can access the "secret room" by upgrading properly. It's not easy, but it's something that can be achieved by anyone who has played for a long time.
These patch notes actually have spoilers, so if you want to discover the hidden feature yourself, please be careful not to read to the end.
UI
The first control tip now appears three times
Added in game help(talk to the owl)
Player can now flip horizontally
Changed the window image
Bug Fix
Dragon Breath(the flamethrower on the endless map) can now gain souls correctly
Secret
Reach 60 attacks/s to unlock the secret room
Added new sound effects for the secret room
In the secret room, you can transform into **** form
You can walk on Water tiles while **** form
