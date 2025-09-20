 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20055832 Edited 20 September 2025 – 10:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Update subsequent materials and plot.
2. Synchronously update new enemies, new equipment, and new skills.
3. A few typos, hidden bugs, and issues with the manual not being able to be opened will be fixed in subsequent updates.

