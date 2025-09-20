It is already time for the third major Castle Creator update and this one is a big milestone:
Full Campaign integration and Steam Workshop support are here! You can now share,
download and use custom castles directly in your game.
Sharing custom castles works the same way as units, but to use them in a campaign you must first enable them for the custom faction you are playing
This update also introduces siege towers. These can be enabled on walls in the Castle
Creator and will be built during quick battles or in your campaign. Siege battles as a whole
run smoother thanks to a round of optimizations aimed at the siege camp and custom castles.
There is plenty more packed in as well:
- New wall material variations
- A brand new octagon tower type
- New props including doors, windows, chimneys, cranes and torches that react to time of day
- Expanded detail structures for keeps and towers
- Fresh siege camp graphics and new siege engine variations
- Landscape tools to round off and trim castle terrain
There is still more work planned for the Castle Creator, but from here development will also
shift back toward other parts of the game. Stay tuned for the next updates!
Thank you for all the support so far!
If you have suggestions, bugs or just general ideas for the next update, feel free to join the discord or drop by in the discussions. Always happy to hear your input.
https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc
Full Changelog
- Add campaign logic to custom castles
- Add Steam Workshop support for custom castles
- Add system to construct custom castle on campaign map in miniature
- Add siege towers: can be enabled on straight wall pieces that support it, replaces ladders
- Add campaign integration of siege towers
- Add round off landscape function >> will create a rounded landscape silhouette
- Add trim landscape function to castle creator
- Add faction trait for siege towers
- Add more wall material variations
- Add new settings and fix castle info dialog
- Add new octagon tower type
- Add loose arrow slits as props
- Add random siege ram variations
- Add new keep detail structures
- Add new tower detail structures
- Add gate for palisade wall set
- Add health bonus to very large units and officers
- Add dynamic torches that turn off depending on time of day to castle creator
- Add door/window props
- Add extra chimney model
- Add crane props
- Add new style siege camp graphics to campaign map
- Add hay flower type to scatter in the courtyard in the castle creator
- Improve settlement upgrade menu
- Improve siege engine operation animations
- Buff crusader falchion damage
- Change default castle wall material
- Optimize fire and smoke FX
- Optimize siege camp assets and FX
- Replace archer defense prop sets with the new archer defenses
- Remove flag wear from attacker flags with siege destruction level
- Fix location of siege camp sounds
- Fix defender spawn height with heightmap in castle courtyard
- Fix head icons on empty equipment slots
- Fix player spawning on horse in some cases when in castle
- Fix units not updating on the Steam Workshop
- Fix issue with night battles
- Fix player death camera during siege battles
- Fix castle creator churches collision
- CRITICAL: Fix navigation on castles with floating walkways
Changed files in this update