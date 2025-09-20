New wall material variations



A brand new octagon tower type



type New props including doors, windows, chimneys, cranes and torches that react to time of day



Expanded detail structures for keeps and towers



Fresh siege camp graphics and new siege engine variations



Landscape tools to round off and trim castle terrain



Add campaign logic to custom castles



Add Steam Workshop support for custom castles



Add system to construct custom castle on campaign map in miniature



Add siege towers: can be enabled on straight wall pieces that support it, replaces ladders



Add campaign integration of siege towers



Add round off landscape function >> will create a rounded landscape silhouette



Add trim landscape function to castle creator



Add faction trait for siege towers



Add more wall material variations



Add new settings and fix castle info dialog



Add new octagon tower type



Add loose arrow slits as props



Add random siege ram variations



Add new keep detail structures



Add new tower detail structures



Add gate for palisade wall set



Add health bonus to very large units and officers



Add dynamic torches that turn off depending on time of day to castle creator



Add door/window props



Add extra chimney model



Add crane props



Add new style siege camp graphics to campaign map



Add hay flower type to scatter in the courtyard in the castle creator



Improve settlement upgrade menu



Improve siege engine operation animations



Buff crusader falchion damage



Change default castle wall material



Optimize fire and smoke FX



Optimize siege camp assets and FX



Replace archer defense prop sets with the new archer defenses



Remove flag wear from attacker flags with siege destruction level



Fix location of siege camp sounds



Fix defender spawn height with heightmap in castle courtyard



Fix head icons on empty equipment slots



Fix player spawning on horse in some cases when in castle



Fix units not updating on the Steam Workshop



Fix issue with night battles



Fix player death camera during siege battles



Fix castle creator churches collision



CRITICAL: Fix navigation on castles with floating walkways



Hello everyone,It is already time for the third major Castle Creator update and this one is a big milestone:andsupport are here! You can now share,download and use custom castles directly in your game.This update also introduces. These can be enabled on walls in the CastleCreator and will be built during quick battles or in your campaign. Siege battles as a wholerun smoother thanks to a round of optimizations aimed at the siege camp and custom castles.There is plenty more packed in as well:There is still more work planned for the Castle Creator, but from here development will alsoshift back toward other parts of the game. Stay tuned for the next updates!