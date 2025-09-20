Kill The Music v1.30 Update
This update focuses on Mid-Run Saves and Balance.
Changes
Fixed issue where Run Start Animation was overly compressed.
Fixed issue where Round End Animation was overly compressed.
Fixed issue where Achievements were not activating.
Fixed issue where New Instrument Guaranteed" could still appear as a Round Start Reward even though player is at Max Instruments (4)
Buffed Laser Destroy Upgrade to fully stun laser enemies.
Added and Enabled Steam Community Items (Cards, Badges and Emoticons)
Demo updated to current changes (mid-run save disabled though)
Changed files in this update