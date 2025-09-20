 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20055649 Edited 20 September 2025 – 01:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Kill The Music v1.30 Update

This update focuses on Mid-Run Saves and Balance.

Changes

  • Fixed issue where Run Start Animation was overly compressed.

  • Fixed issue where Round End Animation was overly compressed.

  • Fixed issue where Achievements were not activating.

  • Fixed issue where New Instrument Guaranteed" could still appear as a Round Start Reward even though player is at Max Instruments (4)

  • Buffed Laser Destroy Upgrade to fully stun laser enemies.

  • Added and Enabled Steam Community Items (Cards, Badges and Emoticons)

  • Demo updated to current changes (mid-run save disabled though)

