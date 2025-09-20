 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20055638 Edited 20 September 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings major performance improvements. You can expect 20-30% fps boost, depending on your hardware.

In particular, VR performance and quality has been significantly enhanced, and you can now adjust VR settings directly from the main menu.

Additionally, this patch introduces support for AMD FSR3 and a diverter mechanic has been added to the top of the playfield.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3699651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link