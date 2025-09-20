This update brings major performance improvements. You can expect 20-30% fps boost, depending on your hardware.
In particular, VR performance and quality has been significantly enhanced, and you can now adjust VR settings directly from the main menu.
Additionally, this patch introduces support for AMD FSR3 and a diverter mechanic has been added to the top of the playfield.
Early Access Patch 1.1
